Dolphins vs Warriors | Warriors Dominate Round 11 Clash at Suncorp Stadium! | NRL 2025 Highlights
13 views • 4 months ago

Dolphins vs Warriors | Warriors Dominate Round 11 Clash at Suncorp Stadium! | NRL 2025 Highlights

The Warriors continue their stunning NRL 2025 season with a commanding win over the Dolphins at Suncorp Stadium!

Debutant Tanner Stowers-Smith shines, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck returns, and Luke Metcalf leads the charge. Watch all the key moments, turning points, and game-changing plays in this exciting 55-second recap!


📍 Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

🏉 Final Score: Dolphins 0 – Warriors 10

📊 Ladder Position: Warriors 2nd, Dolphins 13th

📆 Round 11 | May 17, 2025


👇 Tell us your thoughts in the comments:


Who was your Player of the Match?


Can the Warriors go all the way this season?


#DolphinsVsWarriors #NRL2025 #WarriorsWin #RugbyLeague #SuncorpStadium #TannerStowersSmith #RogerTuivasaSheck #LukeMetcalf #NewsPlusGlobe #SportsHighlights

news plus globenrl 2025dolphins vs warriorswarriors highlightsdolphins match recapluke metcalf tryroger tuivasa-sheck returntanner stowers-smith debutwarriors vs dolphins full matchround 11 nrlsuncorp stadium rugbynew zealand warriorsdolphins nrl 2025nrl match highlightsrugby league updatesnrl breaking newsnrl tries 2025
