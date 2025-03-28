Is NASA’s Newly Discovered Noctis Mons On Mars Really A Mountain?: Part 1. A Pyramid And A Pentagram.

In 2024 Lee and Shubham presented a study hypothesizing the existence of a previously unknown mountain in the eastern part of the Noctis Labyrinthus region on Mars. They tentatively named the mountain as Noctis Mons. Although the postulated mountain has an elevation of 9028 m, it rises only about 1 km above the surrounding terrain due to the fact that it lies on the Tharsis Rise which itself has an elevation of several km. They measured the diameter of the postulated shield volcano to be approximately 250 km, which they expanded to about 450 km by what they described as a transition region containing volcanic remnants.

There is a round crater-like formation near the centre of the mountain which is interpreted as being a caldera. Just southwest of this is the highest part of the mountain which has the shape of a peak with an elevation of 9028 m. However, if we take a close look at the peak, we can see straight lines leading up from the bottom of the peak to its top, All of these straight lines give the peak the appearance of a pyramid with the straight lines being edges of the pyramid sides. This would suggest that the peak has been artificially created. Indeed, if we measure the angles between the various straight lines, we come up with values of 84°, 96°, 120°, 144° and 156°. All of these are multiples of the number 12

I noticed that northwest of the pyramid-like structure, there is a light coloured dot which probably is a peak or tower of some kind. Well to the east of this is an arrow formation. When the tower, the tip of the arrow formation and the pyramid-like structure are joined together with straight lines, an isosceles triangle is formed. The angle at the tower is 36° and is equal to the 36° angle at the tip of the arrow formation. The angle at the pyramid-like structure is 108°. The ratio of the base of the triangle to one of its equal sides is equal to the value for the golden ratio φ = 1.6180. This type of triangle is referred to as a golden gnomon, and it was used by the Martian architects as the basic information needed to construct a virtual pentagram.

Just west of the summit caldera is a circular region which Lee and Shubham say could possibly be a second summit caldera remnant. It is about 37% larger than the first caldera. When we examine the positions of the centres of both caldera, it is found that both centres lie on radius lines from the centre of the pentagram to vertices of the pentagon internal to the pentagram. Hence, the 2 caldera provide us with evidence for the existence of an intelligently designed virtual pentagram and suggest that the caldera themselves were artificially created. The pentagram will be shown in Part 2 to interconnect with more geometric shapes which are hidden in the landscape of Noctis Mons.

There are so many other important geometric figures hidden on the surface of Noctis Mons that I thought it wise to discuss them in a second part of my Noctis Mons study. Parr 2 will also demonstrate that Noctis Mons cannot be regarded as a natural volcanic mountain.





My videos are best viewed in the full screen mode due to the presentation of large amounts of detail.

Author: Arthur Raymond Beaubien