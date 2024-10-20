Evil Corrupt NWO Gov. HAARP Weather Warfare Terrorists Hitting NJ – 10-20-2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They are hitting NJ on 10-20-2024 with the Weather Warfare Spoke shape fields that they did to the West coast a day ago
NEXRAD in Pueblo CO – Americans Still Being Attacked by Weather Warfare - 10-17-2024
https://rumble.com/v5j3c39-nexrad-in-pueblo-co-americans-still-being-attacked-by-weather-warfare-10-17.html?playlist_id=UhpGfvOgr7Y
TEXAS Weather ANOMALY - Weather Warfare on the People
https://rumble.com/v5j711o-texas-weather-anomaly-weather-warfare-on-the-people.html?playlist_id=UhpGfvOgr7Y