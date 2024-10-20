Evil Corrupt NWO Gov. HAARP Weather Warfare Terrorists Hitting NJ – 10-20-2024

They are hitting NJ on 10-20-2024 with the Weather Warfare Spoke shape fields that they did to the West coast a day ago





NEXRAD in Pueblo CO – Americans Still Being Attacked by Weather Warfare - 10-17-2024

https://rumble.com/v5j3c39-nexrad-in-pueblo-co-americans-still-being-attacked-by-weather-warfare-10-17.html?playlist_id=UhpGfvOgr7Y





TEXAS Weather ANOMALY - Weather Warfare on the People

https://rumble.com/v5j711o-texas-weather-anomaly-weather-warfare-on-the-people.html?playlist_id=UhpGfvOgr7Y