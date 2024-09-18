Watch the Lunar Eclipse with me 🌔

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'm out on the deck taking photos of the Lunar Eclipse September 17 2024 .
Nikon D 500, lens Nikon 200- 500 mm
Please consider donating to the channel as it helps us to do more projects like this. Thank you.
I sure could use a coffee ☕ 💛 Thanks 😊
Please consider donating to the channel as it helps us to do more projects like this. Thank you.
Support Rebuilding In a Collapsing World-Alaska Sky Watcher
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-a-mobile-studio-for-alaska-sky-watcher?attribution_id=sl:9cdf1bcf-3f84-4533-98a7-929e93cc8518&utm_campaign=fp_ss_icons_ai&utm_content=amp9v1&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/AlaskaSkyWatcher
https://www.facebook.com/people/Alaska-Sky-Watcher/100029320969909/
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...
👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533
Real Fishing Life
https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos
David Yates
https://www.youtube.com/@MontgomeryPeabody
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
John Graf
https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos
Sunfire Sky
https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos
Luis Edward Diani
https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos
Alex Hammer
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer
Shared from and subscribe to:
Alaska Sky Watcher