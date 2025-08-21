Intercepting a UKR drone with a 7.62mm GShG rotary machine gun paired with the 'Krechet' thermal imaging system - Crimea

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage from Crimea shows a mobile air-defense unit intercepting a Ukrainian drone with a 7.62mm GShG rotary machine gun paired with the “Krechet” thermal imaging system.
Adding: comment about the drone popping back up... from a viewer of this video, that knows more about drones:
Tail engine got clipped, it burns and steering seems hit too... that drone is gone.