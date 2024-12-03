Several headquarters and equipment of foreign militias in Idlib, were the target of the most ferocious Syrian-Russian airstrikes, the targets were destroyed by fire due to the most powerful explosions. In recent days, aviations have been working day and night at full speed, replacing each other in the air, since the foreigners released the multinational terrorist forces that moved from Idlib to Aleppo and then to Hama. CCTV footage shows the moment on the night of November 30, 2024 at 11 local time, the temporary command and operation center of the al-Qaeda terror militia renamed Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), or possibly other militia units there, was hit hard with a tremendous explosion! As a result of the warplanes increasing their airstrikes, according to reports many militia members and Turkish mercenaries are estimated to have been killed!

In addition, the Syrian Ministry of Defense also reported that the combined Syrian-Russian airstrikes were concentrated, targeting a convoy of Al-Nusra militias transporting a large amount of ammunition in the eastern Idlib countryside. The warplanes targeted a convoy consisting of dozens of vehicles, and vehicles carrying ammunition, equipment, fuel and others. According to other sources, the element was transferred from the Turkish Army, then intercepted and destroyed. The sound of a secondary explosion is heard in the video, which caused its complete destruction and killed many militants.

Morning report on December 2 of the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria, the Syrian Army with the help of the Russian Aerospace Forces eliminated 320 militants and 63 pieces of equipment from Idlib in the fight against terrorism. Russian aviation is increasingly intensively moving, considering that such work for several years has supported Syria in confronting foreign extremism and terrorism, which is setting a storm in the Middle East.

