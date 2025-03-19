(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



All I could think of all night long was fraud. And how many more will be murdered in experimentation? “Resolution of Refractory COVID-19 Vaccine Induced Myopericarditis With Adjunctive Rapamycin. “Oh, which COVID-19 vaccine-induced Pericarditis? I can read through the sentence. "Commonly encountered." So now these shots, every shot since Hepatitis B has been a COVID-19 shot, and every shot since our 2009 paper, showing all of these monkey, mouse kidney, mRNA, DNA protein, as you said, SV40, cytomegalovirus, causing the neuro, the brain tumors in the promoters in these synthetic molecular constructs where there's literally only the spike protein being expressed in a synthetic virus.



Which COVID shot? And then they go on to say that you induce the myocarditis, which we appreciate at the molecular level, is a sodium chloride channel called SCN4A and 5A. 4A is in the brain, the loop, and 5A is in the heart. The work that we did at the Neuroimmune Institute that I co-founded, and from the ground up, the diagnostic test. 2006 showing all of this, you know, Rapamycin adjunctive. No, we tried to use Rapamycin in the injury cause. This is an autistic kid. This autistic kid should have never been injected with anything again.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 12/05/2024

Infowars - Top Scientist Proves Every Major Vaccine Since 1992 Purposely Contains Deadly Cancer Viruses— Dr. Judy Mikovits Exposes What's Really Behind The COVID Tyranny: https://banned.video/watch?id=675237276b5874f6ef298d88

https://x.com/P_McCulloughMD/status/1864336005408366801

Resolution of Refractory COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Myopericarditis with Adjunctive Rapamycin: https://esmed.org/MRA/mra/article/view/6099

Peer-Reviewed Publications: https://therealdrjudy.com/peer-reviewed-pubs