MURSE BOY GRAHAM 👛 SIMPS FOR ISRAEL DURING THE HURRICANE HELENE DISASTER

Lindsey Graham is a senator for South Carolina





Despite his state being destroyed by a hurricane he's more focused on Israel





Do you think it's just for the money or does Mossad have videos of him with a young boy?





My guess is it's the young boy

https://x.com/jakeshieldsajj/status/1842057231258308826





Lindsey Graham: “I’ve been going all over South Carolina, like most people I haven’t slept much. But look what’s going on in Israel. We have to help our friends to keep the war over there from coming here.”





Source: https://x.com/theblaze/status/1842033204728901671