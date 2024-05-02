Genesis 3:15 - 'SHE WILL CRUSH THE HEAD OF SATAN"

I will put enmities between thee and the woman, and thy seed and her seed: she shall crush thy head, and thou shalt lie in wait for her heel.

Genesis 3:15



Virgin Mary: The times ahead will be challenging for all Christians

January 4, 2013

My dear children, you must pray that the Christian Churches wake up to the Truth of these Messages. It will be by the power of their numbers that they will continue to uphold the Teachings of my Son.

He, my precious Son, desires the loyalty of all of His followers. You must pray that those amongst His Churches, with responsibility for the daily proclamation of His Holy Word, remain loyal to Him at all times.

I must urge you not to listen to any new doctrine which will be presented in the Name of my Son, Jesus Christ, which does not come in His Holy Name.

The times ahead will be challenging for all Christians. You will need great perseverance if you wish to remain true to God.

When you are challenged, bullied and persecuted, by other Christians, to accept new laws, which you will know in your heart are not from God, then you must recite this Crusade Prayer to keep you true to your Faith.





Crusade Prayer (91) Keep me true to my Faith

O Blessed Mother of Salvation, protect me in my hour of need, when I am confronted with evil.

Help me to defend the Word of God with strength and courage, without any fear in my soul.

Pray that I remain loyal to the Teachings of Christ and that I can fully surrender my fears, my worries and my sadness, completely.

Help me, so that I can walk fearlessly ahead on this lonely path, in order to proclaim the Truth of the Holy Word of God, even when the enemies of God make this task almost impossible.

O Blessed Mother, I ask that, through your intercession, the faith of all Christians remains strong, at all times, during the persecution. Amen.

Children, you must remember that when your faith is constantly being challenged, insulted and sneered at, that my Son suffers with you. This suffering and persecution is as it was during His cruel trial, during which He was accused of heresy for simply speaking the Truth.

The Truth, when spoken, attracts controversy, anger and, sometimes, violence. Know that my Son will give you the strength you will need, to endure this time of great difficulty.

Listen children to my call. I will intercede, on your behalf, to keep you strong, and my Son will shower you with special graces to enable you to avoid being bullied into accepting blasphemous laws, which will cause a great rift in the Christian Churches and, in particular, the Catholic Church.

I love you and offer you my prayers at every stage of your journey on the path of Truth.

Your beloved Mother,

Mother of Salvation

