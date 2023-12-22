This Is NOT a Game!

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

This video relates the RTS game 0 A.D. Empires Ascendant to real life to make it clear how serious things are in America and in the world today.

You can download 0 A.D. Empires Ascendant HERE -> https://play0ad.com/download/.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!