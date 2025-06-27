AARON SIRI AND ICAN DEFEND RELIGIOUS LIBERTY IN WV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After Governor Morrisey issued an executive order allowing religious vaccine exemptions, West Virginia’s school boards refused to comply, clinging to a 1937 law banning such exemptions. Now, ICAN lead attorney, Aaron Siri, is taking them to court, calling it “the constitutional rights issue of our time.”
