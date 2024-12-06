Bitcoin is nearly $100k! Do I have to pay taxes on my cryptocurrency gains?

With Bitcoin nearing $100k, many of you may be seeing significant profits from cryptocurrency, but do you need to report and pay U.S. federal income tax on those gains? What about profits from stocks, bonds, real estate, and other investments? The IRS asks on Form 1040 if you’ve received, sold, or exchanged any digital assets in 2023, and you might be wondering whether to answer "Yes" or "No."

If you've earned capital gains from cryptocurrencies, stocks, real estate, or other investments, Peymon will explain the tax laws that apply to these profits and how 99% of you do not owe on short-term or long-term capital gains.

For over 28 years, Freedom Law School has helped many Americans live free from IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. You can live free now with Freedom Law School’s 100% Guarantee against civil and criminal lawsuits. Take the 7 Steps to income tax freedom on our website, FreedomLawSchool.org.