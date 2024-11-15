DÓSIS (δόσις) and DOSIN (δῶσιν) - The dose of medicine from Pharmakeia (COVID-19 Vaccines are the Mark of the Beast)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dicionário de grego clássico antigo com a palavra DÓSIS - https: //lsj.gr/wiki/δόσις Strong DOSIS (Strong 1394) - https://biblehub.com/greek/1394.htm **** NOTICE THE CONFUSION... Strong uses the SAME NUMBER to the words DOSIN and DIDOMI... Strong DOSIN (Strong 1325) - https://biblehub.com/greek/do_sin_1325.htm Strong DIDÓMI (STRONG 1325) - https://biblehub.com/greek/1325.htm