You Can Be Invisibly Enslaved by Means of Having Technology Injected into you and Your Enslavement is Silent and Invisible but Provable by means of Energy Field Cameras.

Anyone can now be invisibly enslaved by means of injectable technology which is wirelessly linked to a computerized control system and I myself am partially enslaved by this means and I have been so for more than twenty years. My name is Gretta Fahey and my postal address is Newbrook, Claremorris, Co. Mayo, Eircode F12 Y560, Republic of Ireland. The energy being used to partially enslave me is silent and invisible so I can not yet prove that this is happening to me. I may be able to prove it by means of an energy field camera but I can not afford to purchase one right now. The renowned scientist and author of 'The Matrix Deciphered' and 'Project Soul Catcher' Dr Robert Duncan and his colleagues are making a digital signal jamming device which may give us digital slaves who are invisibly enslaved back our autonomy. I strongly believe but can not yet prove that those men and women who work at the bottom of the police and military hierarchies are under brain frequency control by means of their communication devices and other digital technology which they have either on their persons or else they have had it injected into them, without knowing what was being injected into them. Perhaps some members of the worldwide police force or some senior military advisors are invisibly enslaved. I am insisting on the use of energy field camers and a variety of other means to either prove or disprove that our senior military advisors and law enforcers and all foreign leaders are checked to ascertain if they have been silently and invisibly enslaved by energy fields or energy signals before we seek advise from them or before we recognise their authority to give us advice.

