Medjugorje Visionary Ivan on the Secrets, Visiting Heaven and More

FATHER LIVIO states: In this last year, especially in the messages to Mirjana, Our Lady recommends not to murmur against the Pastors and to pray for them.





Our Lady appears very worried about the Pastors of the Church. . .





Eevahn responds: Yes, even in the messages she gives to me I feel this concern of hers, but at the same time, with the prayer for the Priests, she wants to bring hope to the Church.





The Madonna never criticized the Priests, she never criticized the Church.





She loves the Priests in a special way, she loves her “loved sons” who are the Priests.





Every Thursday I meet the Priests in the apparition and I notice how much love is present in the eyes of Our Lady when she sees these “her” Priests gathered.





I take the opportunity of this interview and say to all the faithful: do not criticize your Pastors and do not look for faults in them; we pray for the Priests!





FATHER LIVIO asks: Our Lady has shown the seers the afterlife, that is, the outlet of our life, to remind us that here we are on the land of pilgrims.





You Eevahn, you were taken to paradise: can you tell us about this experience?





Eevahn responds: First of all it must be said that it is difficult to describe with words what Paradise is like.





In 1984 and also in 1988 they are the two times when Our Lady showed me Paradise.





Our Lady told me the day before.





That day, I remember, Our Lady comes, takes me by the hand and in a moment I arrived in Paradise: a space without borders in the valley of Mejuhgoria, without borders, where you can hear songs, there are Angels and people walk and sing; everyone wears long clothes.





From the point I saw, I noticed that people appeared the same age. . .





It's hard to find words.





This is also confirmed by the Gospel: 'Eye has not seen, ear has not heard. . . '





It's really hard to describe Heaven!





Our Lady guides us all to Paradise and when she comes every day she brings us a piece of Paradise.





Behind Our Lady's shoulders we can see this Paradise.





FATHER LIVIO states: Saint Paul says he was taken to Heaven, but he doesn't know if with a body or without a body. . .





I didn't understand if you saw Heaven or were taken there with your body. . .





Eevahn responds: I can only say that Our Lady took me by the hand and from that position I could see Paradise, Paradise opened, but I can't say if with my body or not.





Everything happened during the apparition.





It was an immense joy!





More or less this experience lasted 5 minutes. In one of these two times of the experience, Our Lady asked me, 'Do you want to stay here? '





I remember, it was 1984 and I was still a kid and I replied, “No, I want to go back, because I didn't say anything to my mom! ”





FATHER LIVIO: Is it fair to say, as Vitska also said, that after so many years 'we are still at the beginning of the apparitions'?





Eevahn responds: This question about the length of the apparitions is also present to Bishops, Priests and the faithful.





So many times the Priests ask me, “Why do they last so long?





Why does Our Lady come for such a long time?





Some say, “Our Lady comes and tells us the same things so many times, nothing new. . . ”.





Some Priests say, “We have the Bible, the Church, the Sacraments. . .





What is the point of this long coming of Our Lady? ”





Yes, we have the Church, the Sacraments, the Sacred Scripture. . .





But Our Lady asks us a question: "But all these things that you have listed before, do you live them?





Do you practice them? ”





This is the question each of us needs to answer.





Do we really live what we have?





Our Lady is with us for this.





We know that we must pray in the family and we do not, we know that we must forgive and we do not forgive, we also know the Commandment of love and we do not love; we know that we must do works of charity and we do not do them, we know that there is the Commandment to go to Mass on Sunday and we do not go there, we know that we are required to Confession, but we do not go there, we know that we married people must live the Sacrament of our marriage, we do not live it; we also know that we must respect and appreciate life from the moment of conception until death, but we do not respect this life. . .





The reason for which Our Lady has been with us for so long is because we are stubborn!





We don't live what we know!





Truly in these years the Madonna has not given us a special message: we know everything you tell us from the teaching and Tradition of the Church, but we do not live it: this is the point.





