๐Ÿ‘€Is it Possible? Their (Mad Scientist) Nexrad Radar Systems are Creating and Controlling Our Weather?

The Short Answer is Yes Absolutely! Our Evidence is Undeniable!๐Ÿ†˜ โ€ข ๐Ÿฅ‡The 100 Year History of Weather Modi...

We are being Censored on every level. We must be able to Speak to the People! The Censorship of the Truth is the True Definition of Communism! Mark My Words, We are in Deep Trouble! We have been Surrounded by incredible Technologies and No One has any idea what it can truly do!๐Ÿ†˜๐Ÿ˜ฑ

๐Ÿ‘ฎOUR Uniformed Personnel! Must Stand With The People! Not The Corporate Corrupt Government(Mad Scientist)! We Have Today!๐Ÿ†˜๐Ÿ‘‡

โ€ข To Resist a Tyranny! You must be Independent of That Tyranny! ๐Ÿ†˜

https://youtu.be/OP3VMFHgFxk





๐Ÿ‘‰ Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

๐Ÿ‘‰ Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf





Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

๐Ÿ‘‰ Link to book 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

๐Ÿ‘‰ Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

๐Ÿ‘‰'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533





Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

David Yates

https://www.youtube.com/@MontgomeryPeabody

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

Sunfire Sky

https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos

Luis Edward Diani

https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos





Real Fishing Life

https://rumble.com/c/RealFishingLife/videos





Shared from and subscribe to:

Real Fishing Life

https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos