Decentralize TV – April 3, 2024 – Dr. Shiva reveals his plan for America, stripping power from centralized control and restoring it to We the People

US presidential candidate Dr. Shiva joins Decentralize TV to discuss his vision for how to solve America’s core problems. Naturally, the solutions involve decentralizing control from Washington D.C. and restoring it to the states, local communities and We the People. Learn more at Shiva4president.com
