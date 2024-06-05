BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
VETERANS TODAY: 04JUN24 - US State Department Forced Ex-marine SCOTT RITTER off Plane to Russia, Confiscated His Passport
William Scott Ritter, born July 15, 1961, is an American author, former United States Marine Corps intelligence officer, and former United Nations Special Commission weapons inspector. Ritter was slated to participate in the annual St.Petersburg International Economic Forum as a guest speaker.

“As I was boarding my flight out of New York I was pulled aside by three CBP officers, who seized my passport. When asked why, they said orders of the State Department. No further information was provided. My bags were removed from the flight, and I was escorted out of the airport,” Ritter said.

Ritter added that his passport was not given back. He said he will appeal the decision. Ritter believes US authorities are afraid of his participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

“Is this done under the First Amendment to the US Constitution or the Fourth?” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova asked sarcastically, commenting on Scott Ritter’s removal from his flight to Russia and the confiscation of his passport.

The First Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees, among other things, non-interference with the freedoms of speech and assembly, while the Fourth Amendment prohibits unreasonable searches and detentions.

Spief is the largest annual Russian business event in the economic sphere, and is attended by dozens of politicians and entrepreneurs from around the world. This year, the forum will take place on June 5-8.

William Scott Ritter Jr. (born July 15, 1961) is an American author, former United States Marine Corps intelligence officer, former United Nations Special Commission (UNSCOM) weapons inspector.

Ritter served as a junior military analyst during Operation Desert Storm. He then served as a member of the UNSCOM overseeing the disarmament of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) in Iraq from 1991 to 1998, from which he resigned in protest. He later became a critic of the Iraq War and United States foreign policy in the Middle East. He is a regular contributor to Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik.

A few weeks ago, his article aroused great interest in which he explained that the few Army Tactical Missile Systems supplied by the USA to Ukraine would not have changed the outcome of the war with Russia but could have led to an escalation towards World War III.

