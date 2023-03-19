BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Watcher of Da Skies: Chemtrails of Tears
DaKey2Eternity
DaKey2Eternity
55 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
235 views • 03/19/2023

Why in Da World are Bill Gates & Duh Rest of the Globalist Glow Baal Cysts Spewing Toxic Metallic Nano Particles of Aluminum, Barium, Strontium Oxide in an alleged quest to use Stratospheric Aerosol Geo-engineering of Da Earth's Atmosphere by Dimming Da Sun to Slow Down Global Warming or Climate Change Whatever duh Current Thing Is? 

Is their real objective of the Chemtrail of Tears Agenda to Destroy Da Earth's Ecosystems by Acidifying Soil levels to the point that plants can no longer grow in sufficient quantities to prevent the Worldwide Famine Foreseen in Chapter 6 of The Book of Revelation?

Keywords
chemtrailsgeoengineeringglobal warmingtoxicchangeclimateskybilloffaminethegatesskiestearswatcher
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy