Donald J Trump The Best President In the World Cutting Red Tape And Creating A Better American & Global Economy So Americans Don't Get Left Behind!

Empowering Americans to Innovate: Science and Technology Highlights Since Inauguration – The White House https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/articles/science-technology-in-the-first-year-of-the-trump-administration/

.

‘Warp speed’ technology must be ‘force for good’ UN chief tells web leaders | UN News https://news.un.org/en/story/2018/11/1024982

.

Trump Demands 6G 2019 https://www.google.com/search?q=trump+demands+6g&sca_esv=2c34150a541dad45&sca_upv=1&sxsrf=ADLYWIJH4g7-oxoU5WJwQvKlpNo6D7wlUQ%3A1724982365427&source=hp&ei=XSTRZqPJF92z0PEPxMqd4Ag&oq=trump+demands+6g&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCIQdHJ1bXAgZGVtYW5kcyA2Z0jdMFCICljrLnABeACQAQCYAZYBoAG6DaoBBDMuMTO4AQPIAQD4AQGYAg-gAp8MqAIPwgIHECMYJxjqAsICBBAjGCfCAgoQIxiABBgnGIoFwgILEAAYgAQYsQMYgwHCAgsQLhiABBjRAxjHAcICBRAuGIAEwgIQEAAYgAQYsQMYQxiDARiKBcICChAAGIAEGEMYigXCAggQLhiABBixA8ICCxAuGIAEGLEDGIMBwgIIEAAYgAQYsQPCAgUQABiABMICCBAuGIAEGMsBwgIIEAAYgAQYywHCAgsQABiABBixAxjHA8ICCxAAGIAEGMcDGMsBwgIIEAAYgAQYxwPCAgoQABiABBgKGMsBmAMTkgcEMy4xMqAHimI&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp#sbfbu=1&pi=trump%20demands%206g

.

Donald Trump 2019 Post: I want 5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible. https://x.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1098581869233344512?t=wHlxIW9nOtZHvteD3PqTXQ&s=19

.

National nanotechnology initiative 20 year horizon https://www.google.com/search?q=nni+20+year+horizon&sca_esv=3addb3f1ad5146cd&sxsrf=ADLYWIKNdqXpK_tdPHkeuGkMOVbHl3GSLw%3A1733681735123&source=hp&ei=R-JVZ6icBYXw0PEP18nIiAs&oq=nni+&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCIEbm5pICoCCAIyBBAjGCcyBBAjGCcyBBAjGCcyBRAAGIAEMgUQABiABDIFEAAYgAQyBRAAGIAEMgsQLhiABBjHARivAUiyPlDNLliFNXABeACQAQCYAcABoAHpBKoBAzAuNLgBAcgBAPgBAZgCBaACtgWoAg_CAgcQIxgnGOoCwgILEAAYgAQYsQMYgwHCAgsQLhiABBixAxiDAcICERAuGIAEGLEDGNEDGIMBGMcBwgINEAAYgAQYsQMYQxiKBcICCBAAGIAEGLEDwgIOEAAYgAQYsQMYgwEYigXCAgoQLhiABBhDGIoFwgIKEC4YgAQYsQMYCsICEBAuGIAEGLEDGNEDGMcBGArCAg0QLhiABBixAxiDARgKmAMZ8QU0jdBlTSyqG5IHBTEuMy4xoAfELw&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp

.

6g Internet Of Bio nano things ITU Standardization https://www.google.com/search?q=6g+Internet+Of+Bio+nano+things+ITU&sca_esv=2c34150a541dad45&sxsrf=ADLYWIIhBETk2xlTgVzfwKDsigu_lt19tw%3A1733681729866&ei=QeJVZ93QNMiy0PEPy-HzmAI&oq=6g+Internet+Of+Bio+nano+things+ITU&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIiI2ZyBJbnRlcm5ldCBPZiBCaW8gbmFubyB0aGluZ3MgSVRVMgUQIRigAUjEiQFQygxYxYcBcAJ4AJABAJgBogGgAdIgqgEEMi4zMrgBA8gBAPgBAZgCJKAChCOoAg_CAgcQIxgnGOoCwgIMECMYgAQYExgnGIoFwgIEECMYJ8ICCxAAGIAEGLEDGIMBwgIKEAAYgAQYQxiKBcICBRAAGIAEwgIIEAAYgAQYsQPCAgYQABgWGB7CAggQABiABBjLAcICBxAjGCcYywTCAgUQIRifBcICBxAhGKABGArCAgQQIRgVmAMb8QUbv3_SginMN5IHBDIuMzSgB7GxAQ&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp

.

Joseph Jornet UN-LAB: 2nd Buffalo Wireless Day - The Internet of Nano-Bio Things In The Context Of 6G 2020

https://rumble.com/v5vnfbk-355491920.html

.

Time stamp 13.30min ARRC Seminar Series - Prof. Ian F. Akyildiz





Ian F Akyildiz " in terms of bio-nano-things these are for the health applications I did alot of research on that in the last 15 years um bio-nano-scale-machines these are for injecting into the body and always monitoring the health problems and that is also going really well with these COVID VACCINES its going in that direction these MRNA's are nothing but small scale nao-machines they are programmed and then they are injected in the internet of nano-scale-things and those will be part of 7G and beyond"

https://youtu.be/YAtQFkEg5-w?si=v4NoyndRzl4TGqzR

.

Talk by Prof Ian F Akyildiz on 6G and Beyond The Future of Wireless Communications Systems

https://rumble.com/v5x4r5b-357980015.html

.

A peek into the deep (CONVERGENCE) towards 6G | ITU-JFET Ian F Akyildiz

https://rumble.com/v5x6d3z-a-peek-into-the-deep-convergence-towards-6g-itu-jfet-ian-f-akyildiz.html