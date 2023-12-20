Create New Account
NATO Dreams Of This Super Weapon! Russia's Newest MLRS 'TOS-2/TOSOCHKA' Seized The Initiative!
The Prisoner
In early October of this year, when the Russian Army began offensive operations on the battlefield, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation deployed the latest heavy flamethrower system 'TOS-2/TOSOCHKA' to Ukraine. These latest systems were sent to the 'Vuhledar' direction of the South Donetsk Front, where the Russian army went on the offensive and seized the initiative on the battlefield................... *****************************************************

