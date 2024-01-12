Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Houthis warn of retaliation after UK and U.S. launch attacks on rebel targets | ITV News
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
244 Subscribers
47 views
Published a month ago

ITV News Jan 12, 2024

The overnight strikes by the RAF and U.S. warplanes against Houthi military targets followed a series of attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Keywords
iranisraelww3iraqyemengog and magogwwiiired seahouthisglobalist crime syndicate agendayajuj and majuj

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket