"They're only interested in world government... controlling people, and they're not elected."
Geologist Prof. Ian Plimer responds to the UN IPCC's claim that 2023 was the hottest year on record:
"That's fraud."
"I'm not surprised, coming from a UN organisation."
"They have ignored the long-term cycles that we've seen over time... and these cycles of climate have given us warm and cold times. We are very much within variability. The 1930s was much warmer than now."
Full interview https://rumble.com/v4lkbni-craig-kelly-and-prof.-ian-plimer-on-the-chris-smith-show-25-march-2024.html)
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
