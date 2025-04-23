BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
You Are The Product, Data-Boy
Crrow777 Radio
Crrow777 Radio
75 followers
41 views • 4 months ago

The infrastructure of surveillance wasn’t built overnight. It was built in the open—one program, one law, one “emergency” at a time. In Episode 624, we pick up where we left off and lay down the timeline: from Operation CHAOS and the breaking up of Ma Bell, to the rise of PRISM, Room 641A, and the systems that now monitor, store, and analyze nearly everything you do online. This is not a theory—it’s documented fact. We show how control moved from government to corporations, and why data—not money—is now the currency of power. Awareness is the first step, because once you see the system for what it is, you can choose how to live outside of it.

Keywords
fisa911capitalismprismsurveillanceprogramwinddigitalanalyticstruthseekerstellarpredictivealternativemediapanopticonquestioneverythingcrrow777radioaiethicsmasssurveillancecurrency privacydigitalfreedomstopsurveillancebigtechcontrolwhistleblowerfilesdatamining
