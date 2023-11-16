Bannons War Room | Ben Harnwell: The Director of the CIA went on a top-secret emergency visit to Kiev on Wednesday — why?!

The Director of the CIA Bill Burns flew on an emergency visit to Ukraine this week that was so secret *not a single Western newspaper* reported on it. In fact, we only know of it because of the Hong Kong-based Asia Times.

Ukraine is — to quote the AT — “imploding” and at risk of an “internal rebellion”.





Tenpercentskyy’s “thugocracy” is only held together by the “graft and theft” of Western taxpayer’s cash. But the CIA isn’t interested in corruption, of course. Burn’s mandate is to keep the war going until November 2024 — because a Ukraine defeat would look bad for Biden.





https://asiatimes.com/2023/11/cia-boss-heads-for-z-day-in-kyiv-as-ukraine-falters/











