Without Warning: mRNA Could Be in the Food Supply Before We Know It - Dr. McCullough
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
356 views • 04/16/2023

Dr. McCullough:  Messenger RNA has shown to be transmissible through the gastrointestinal tract, reported Dr. McCullough.

"The Cattlemen's Association has come out with a statement saying they oppose transparency legislation [HB 1169] and that currently, there's no mRNA in the food supply in beef.

However, the USDA on their website has active projects using messenger RNA for the bovine respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) — active RNA vaccination programs right now that are in testing. So before we know it, messenger RNA could be in the food supply."

Keywords
food supplypopulation controlbioweaponmrna gene therapy
