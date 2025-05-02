RT News - May 2 2025 6AM GMT





May 2, 2025

Israel carries out strikes near the presidential palace in Damascus, hours after issuing a warning to Syrian authorities over sectarian violence.The attack follow days of heavy fighting between the minority Druze community and government forces, with scores of people reported dead. And an RT correspondent is detained in Romania, and then deported. Irish journalist Chay Bowes had travelled to the EU country to cover its upcoming presidential election.









