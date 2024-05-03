Rebel, then Build Christian Nations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is Christian duty to rebel against the current anti-christ Luciferian theocracies that rule over our nations. And it is our duty to build explicitly Christian nation-states. Identifying the current enemy and clearly stating the goal of societies based upon the Ten Commandments, the first of which is explicit allegiance to Jesus Christ.
Fritz Berggren, PHD
www.bloodandfaith.com