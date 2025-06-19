BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Elite Blackmail Operations, Geopolitical Manipulation, & The Hidden Extraterrestrial Influence
Babylon Burning
Babylon Burning
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • 2 months ago

John and Matt start off with an incredible summation of the larger Jeffrey Epstein case as part of a decades-long Israeli Mossad blackmail operation using a child sex ring to control global elites, with figures like Ghislaine Maxwell acting as handlers - exposing various intelligence agencies including the CIA, MI6, and Mossad using organized blackmail networks involving children to manipulate world leaders and institutions. We discuss how modern conflicts, especially involving Israel and Palestine, are part of a broader system of engineered crises used for control, colonization, and wealth extraction. The conversation expands into theories about extraterrestrials, ancient bloodlines, and impending global upheaval as a spiritual and geopolitical awakening.


Help us make cool shit:


https://linktr.ee/babylonburning


Matt's sci-fi thriller and free PDF of Unseen Dimensions + more:


https://linktr.ee/E.Gregor


Say hey on Telegram:


https://t.me/Babylon1984

Keywords
epsteingeopoliticsblackmail
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy