The US Dollar will keep falling. World's top banks recommend more gold buying, more hedging
223 views • 4 weeks ago

The US Dollar is seeing its steepest decline in fifty years, and investment banks forecast continued weakness.

The fiscal position in the United States is deteriorating, with record deficits. Trade policies have also eroded global confidence.

Most foreign holdings of US Treasuries are unhedged against further rises in interest rates, and investors are being repaid in cheaper dollars. Hedging activity will likely surge to protect against further losses to bondholders.

China's central bank is being urged to further reduce its Treasury holdings, already at their lowest level in fifteen years. Increased gold buys and BRI investments to lock down key supply chains are also recommended.

Closing scene, Altai Mountains, Inner Mongolia

Resources and links

Top Gold Producing Countries (2024)

https://www.voronoiapp.com/wealth/-Top-Gold-Producing-Countries-2024-4501

China vs the world: Goods exported in 2023

https://www.instagram.com/p/DM5iq2mPYZ1/

Visualizing All of China’s Trade Partners

https://www.visualcapitalist.com/cp/china-trade-partners/

Morgan Stanley, The Depreciation of the Dollar

https://www.morganstanley.com/insights/articles/us-dollar-declines

China’s trade surplus just keeps growing, as the world prepares for Trump 2.0

https://www.voronoiapp.com/trade/Chinas-trade-surplus-just-keeps-growing-as-the-world-prepares-for-Trump-20-3041

About Bank of China

https://www.bocusa.com/about-us

South China Morning Post, Why China’s yuan is forecast to extend gains against the US dollar through 2025

https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3316463/why-chinas-yuan-forecast-extend-gains-against-us-dollar-through-2025

South China Morning Post, Chinese researchers lodge concerns over US debt as Beijing limits exposure

https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3322072/chinese-researchers-lodge-concerns-over-us-debt-beijing-limits-exposure

Bloomberg, China’s Stock Rally Has the Makings of a Durable Bull Run

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-08-18/china-s-stock-rally-has-the-makings-of-a-durable-bull-run

Mirrored - Inside China Business

------------

