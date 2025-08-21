The US Dollar will keep falling. World's top banks recommend more gold buying, more hedging

The US Dollar is seeing its steepest decline in fifty years, and investment banks forecast continued weakness.

The fiscal position in the United States is deteriorating, with record deficits. Trade policies have also eroded global confidence.

Most foreign holdings of US Treasuries are unhedged against further rises in interest rates, and investors are being repaid in cheaper dollars. Hedging activity will likely surge to protect against further losses to bondholders.

China's central bank is being urged to further reduce its Treasury holdings, already at their lowest level in fifteen years. Increased gold buys and BRI investments to lock down key supply chains are also recommended.

