Dr. Paul Laviolette - Reverse Engineering/Secrets of Antigravitic Propulsion
jonastheprophet
jonastheprophet
53 views • 02/23/2023

Dr. Paul Laviolette - Reverse Engineering/Secrets of Antigravitic PropulsionPresentation: October 5, 2022

https://www.etheric.com

PAUL A. LaVIOLETTE, PH.D, is author of Secrets of Antigravity Propulsion, Subquantum Kinetics, Earth Under Fire, Genesis of the Cosmos, Decoding the Message of the Pulsars, Galactic Superwaves and their Impact on the Earth, and is editor of A Systems View of Man. He has also published many original papers in physics, astronomy, climatology, systems theory, and psychology. He received his BA in physics from Johns Hopkins, his MBA from the University of Chicago, and PhD from Portland State University. He is currently president and director of the Starburst Foundation.

Keywords
antigravityfree energyreverse engineeringdr paul lavioletteantigravitic propulsion
