(13.) Super Soldier Talk – Jimmy Paine – Henry Kissinger Tale

Today’s show Jessica Jones the cryptid huntress will be joining me in in a discussion with MIB agent Jimmy Paine about his interactions with Henry Kissinger, in which prevented Nuclear War. Henry Kissinger just died on November 29, 2023.





Super Soldier Agent Jimmy Paine, aka Dallas was a M.I.B., Men in Black, in the secret space program from 1959 to 1996. During this time, he was a shuttle craft pilot for the Tall White warriors at Area 51 and participated in time travel missions with the Montauk Boys at Camp Hero. He also recalls working for the Weyland Corporation where he encountered a xenomorph at LV426 which the movie aliens were based off. He was stationed on Mars, Titan, the Moon. On Mars, he has seen the broken statue of a giant face of a humanoid on a mission in 1974 along with Duncan O’finoian. He remembers seeing Tommy Knockers in a cave on Mars which are muscular type of Tall Greys. On the moon of Titan, he was stationed at a massive underground base. He was tasked with fighting a monster they called IT. IT was looked like the junior Montauk monster, a type of Bigfoot monster that was would gain strength by attacking it. He was also on a secret mission from Vandenberg Air Force, the Lunar Apollo 20 mission with William Rutledge where they discovered an oriental looking humanoid named EB Mona Lisa. Jimmy claims the Apollo 20 footage on YouTube is real.





Jessica Jones is a paranormal investigator and remote viewer based in northwest Georgia. She is an active field researcher and member of Enigma Research Group (ERG), Anomalous Studies and Observation Group (ASOG), and North Georgia Cryptid Researchers (NGCR). All are action-oriented research groups which conduct field research associated with all things paranormal, particularly Bigfoot. What sets her team apart from other groups is they are all trained in remote viewing (RV). In addition to utilizing RV in the research field, Jessica assists in missing persons/cold cases.





Original Record Date: December 21, 2023





