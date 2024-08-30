The latest Russian Recruitment Ad will make real Western men want to join the Russian Army

The latest Russian recruitment ad will make Western men want to join the Russian army...

Found more later to explain better:

This ad plays off of a well-known Russian children’s poem/song that goes something like this:

“What are our boys made of? They are made of freckles and crackers, rulers and batteries…”

“What are our girls made of? They are made of bells and whistles, of notebooks and stealthy looks…”

...and so on and on. In this ad, “boys and girls” are replaced with “men”, and all those things they are NOT made of also rhyme in Russian.