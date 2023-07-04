Qi Gong - The Spiritual Side of the Martial Arts + Testimony

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is a dark side to the martial arts that many have experienced. Hear the testimony of 1 man’s walk down this forbidden path.
Lee Chein Ming's Testimony
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lh8jvkfuHOk
#meditation #supernatural #Bible
