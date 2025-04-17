Callahan's Crosstime Saloon (1997, PC)

Callahan's Crosstime Saloon is a point-and-click adventure games developed by Legend Entertainment and published by Take-Two Interactive Software.



Callahan's Crosstime Saloon is based on the Callahan's Crosstime Saloon novels by Spider Robinson. They are centered around a bar called Callahan's Place on Long Island, which is frequented by all kinds of unusual guests, like aliens, vampires, time travelers or talking dogs. In the game, you take the role of Jake Stonebender, a musician who is the narrator in the novels. You try to help several guest with their problems. Each problem is its own mini-adventure.



The game uses Legend's normal engine for graphic adventures which is derived from their illustrated text-adventures. You have a first-person view and form commands by clicking and choosing verbs and objects. Many objects have their own special sets of commands. A new feature is the fact that location now fill several screens. You can scroll left and right (sometimes up and down) for a full 360 degree turn.

