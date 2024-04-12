Shoulder Injuries - Part 1 Q&R (Timestamps Below)

00:00:17 - Do you know a good chiropractor around Sulphur Springs, TX? My right arm is losing strength fast! Burning in my shoulder/arm sometimes my neck as well. I'm 46 if it matters.

00:02:56 - Do you know what this issue would be? I could do push-ups with no problem but can hardly bench press more than the bar because my right shoulder hurts but feel nothing when doing a good number of push-ups. Also, I could do overhead presses no problem, it’s just the actual bench press. And I can do incline bench press, fine as well.

00:05:16 - I have a full tear. I’m in lots of pain. My neck even hurts. Is surgery my only option?

00:07:55 - I've had this for about 3 weeks. Is it common to have pins & needles all down my right arm into my fingers? With the weight exercise you mentioned in your last Video, I’m too afraid that I would pull my arm back out. It’s that unstable. I have a limited range of motion when extending my neck. I use a towel 3x a week for 10 reps. Just started back with the chiro after 1 month off. Where do I start?

00:10:06 - My husband had surgery on his shoulder, and they anchored the labrum. It is now torn on the underside. Can he do weight exercises?

00:11:33 - Help! I'm in sooo much pain constantly. I have an appointment with Ortho coming up. I know what they want to do, like always steroid injections. That's a big negative for me. They said it was arthritis. I also have neck and back injuries. Was wondering if and when you will be in TJ. Is there a number I can call to make an appointment? I'm really tired of these doctors out here that don’t do anything but want to give you drugs!!!









