"Their hatred drives them to commit acts no sane mind could comprehend."

Chechen commander of Kadyrov's “Akhmat” special forces unit. Apti Alaudinov condemns the Ukrainian regime’s attack on the Sudzha gas metering station, calling it an act of desperation and a “moral monstrosity.” He says the goal is to sabotage any attempt to launch gas supplies to Europe—at the cost of civilian lives and critical infrastructure.

Adding about this:

According to the British outlet The Telegraph, Ukraine has accused Russia of blowing up the Sudzha Pipeline itself, in order to then blame Ukraine and "undermine the proposed energy infrastructure ceasefire".

We are reaching levels of cope never before seen possible.