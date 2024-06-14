BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
World Leader Confesses: 'Unvaxxed Were Right, We Tried Poisoning BILLIONS of You'
5540 views • 11 months ago

World leaders are breaking down and admitting what many of us have known for years – the global elite, in cahoots with Big Pharma, were responsible for the most heinous crime against humanity in the history of humankind when they mandated Covid vaccines and destroyed the health of millions of people in the process.

Amid warnings from funeral directors that governments are covering up the true number of deaths in the vaccinated community, and with a huge tsunami of deaths forecast in the near future, should we grant these world leaders the amnesty they are begging for?

Or should we hold them to account and punish them for their crimes?

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

- Visit our new community forums: https://community.thepeoplesvoice.tv

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
depopulationaustraliaunvaxxedbill gatesunvaccinatedworld economic forumwefmrnacovid jabs
