BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israeli Journalist Shares Message After Being Attacked By Mob Over Expressing Solidarity With Gaza
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
3335 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 10/19/2023

MIRRORED from Middle East Eye

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zMKyH4jCnTE&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye 

19 Oct 2023

Israel Frey, an Israeli journalist who went into hiding after his house was attacked by a mob over expressing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza last week, recorded a video message that was shared by his friends and colleagues.

In the video, Frey addressed the ongoing campaign of intimidation against Jewish journalists, as well as Palestinian citizens of Israel.

He added that the war is being used to further escalate tensions in the occupied West Bank and called on Israelis to speak up against their government. Frey also urged the rest of the world to be careful with their support for Israel and to not encourage the Israeli government’s “policy of ethnic cleansing, of prosecuting opposition and instilling fascism on the land.”


Keywords
gazamessagehidingsolidarityisraeli journalist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy