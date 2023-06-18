BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The EVIL KHAZARIAN MAFIA - From Veterans Today Article, Uploaded by James Easton, Jun 18 2023
Wake Up!!!
78 views • 06/18/2023

This is a direct text to voice about the Veterans Today article on the EVIL KHAZARIAN MAFIA. They are the New World Order - The Powers that be - and they are pure evil. They are connected to Israel and the Rothschild Cabal. This details the history of the state of Khazaria which later became the Ukraine. How they created all of the Fiat Currency systems in all of the world. How they worship and sacrafice children to Baal their evil Satanic Deity. It is a long listen but well worth knowing what they are all about. Uploaded June 18th 2023. (To note: The text to voice pronounces Khazaria and Khazarian as Hazaria, Hazarian respectively.)

https://www.veteranstoday.com/2022/03/10/the-hidden-history-of-the-incredibly-evil-khazarian-mafia/



mafiaisraeljewishcabalrothschildjudaismjewkhazariakhazarian
