The 9th Amendment Wasn't an Afterthought. It Was a Firewall

While most people ignore the Ninth Amendment, those who don't usually get it completely wrong. It isn't a grant of additional federal power; it's a rule of construction designed to explain its limits. On this episode, we’ll uncover the forgotten history behind the ignored 9th Amendment.
Path to Liberty: August 6, 2025