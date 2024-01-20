A massive Rocket Attack on Ain al-Asad Air Base Where US Troops are Stationed - in the Western Anbar Desert, Iraq - by Iraqi Resistance Forces

A massive rocket attack on Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq, by Iraqi Resistance forces.

Explosions inside the base reported. US troops are stationed there.

US personnel casualties reported in the massive attack on Ain al-Asad airbase today.

Pentagon allegedly said that the Iraqi Resistance crossed a "red line" and that they will respond.

The Russian Aerospace Forces have begun aerial patrols along the so-called Bravo Line that divides the Golan Heights between Syria and Israel, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry) said.

💬 "To monitor the situation, army aviation units of the Russian Aerospace Forces have organized aerial patrols along the disengagement line separating the armed forces of Israel and the Syrian Arab Republic (the Bravo Line)," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said.