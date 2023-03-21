© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨🎯💉D.O.D. is Behind the Vaccines?! Covert Global Martial Law Act
(U.S. Department of Defense)
SAUCE: DOD/WHO/UN/Central Banks/FEDReserve/FBI and more seem to be working to destroy America.
SOURCE;
Link to this video on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/v2cg5ek-dod-is-behind-the-vaccines-covert-global-martial-law-act.html