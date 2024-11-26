SDA's Shall Be Brought Down to Hell

Credits to pastor Nicholas at NicholasPOGM for this video. His website is https://www.remnantofgod.org; his YouTube channel is NicholasPOGM: https://www.youtube.com/user/NicholasPOGM/videos.

For all SDA’s that plan to comment, please understand I am merely echoing that which Sister White said, and so please be respectful.

TRANSCRIPT is now online:

https://nicholaspogm.blog/2024/11/21/to-sdas-that-had-great-light/

INFO & STUDIES MENTIONED IN VIDEO:

Is SDA Church the Remnant?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QMEqBN3oYA&t=3s

image of the beast

https://remnantofgod.org/image.htm

Roman SDA

https://sdaapostasy.org/flash/sda2rcc/sda2rcc-hardcopy.htm

Who is Israel?

https://remnantofgod.org/israel.htm

Matthew 20:1-7 & Revelation 12:17 FULFILLED

https://remnantofgod.org/SDR.htm

SDA Apostasy off the Chart!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPkLwURjE7Q&t=0s

SDA Tithe Sent to POPE!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2dTcASIkIMw&t=0s

Jews were prophesied to be Replaced

https://remnantofgod.org/israel.htm#replacement

Corrupt General Conference

https://sdaapostasy.org/GCcorrupt.htm

MAIN SITES:

https://remnantofGod.org

https://www.sdaapostasy.org/

https://nicholaspogm.blog/

https://www.obedientlifestyle.org/

https://hewontgetus.org/

https://sdrmovement.org/

https://www.sdrchurch.org/

https://sdrtracts.org/

https://gospelorder.com/

https://sdrtracts.com/SDRherald/index...

https://www.theloudcry.org/

https://vbates.com/

https://makehispathsstraight.org/

https://sdrchurch.online/

SDR Ministers may not subscribe to doctrines or beliefs of any individuals or ministers presented any of our videos, video clips when viewed in their entirety which may reveal a point of view which we SDR Ministers do not agree with our adherence to scripture. Our videos are for illustration and education purposes on the subject matter presented. If these individuals are lost in another area, which is not in accordance with the Bible and the beliefs of the Seventh Day Remnant Church, our best efforts are made to use information, which is in keeping with our beliefs and not their errors they may have in other areas. If you find that others are in error in another area of life, please go to them and share the truth so they may see the truth we have in its fullness. Thank you.