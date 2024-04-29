Loosing battles on the frontlines, Kiev prolongs the bloodshed, sacrificing its population, forced to fulfill the wishes of NATO warmongers.

The last few weeks were marked by a rapid Russian breakthrough of the Ukrainian defenses on the northern flank in the Avdeevka direction. The Russian Ministry of Defense officially confirmed full control of the village of Novobakhmutovka, which complicated the positions of the remaining Ukrainian garrison near Berdychi. Ukrainian units that lost precious American Abrams tanks are now grinded in a fire cauldron.

Russian forces are reinforcing their foothold around Ocheretino, while the Armed Forces of Ukraine are losing the battle for Netailovo nearby.

The Russian military continues multiple pinpoint attacks along the entire front line, cracking the Ukrainian defenses at the seams. The recent Russian assault in the Kupyansk front, which has been inflamed by positional battles in recent months, has already brought new victories. Russian troops crashed into Ukrainian defenses near the village of Kislovka and took control of a large part of it.

Suffering from defeats in the Donbass, Kiev invents victories to declare in the media. The Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief reported control of the small island of Nestriga in the floodplain of the Dnieper River. Such claims are aimed to please the audience but have zero tactical impact on the situation on the battlefield. A small Ukrainian infantry group was reportedly destroyed on the island on the same night. Most of the Dnieper islands remain in the grey zone and neither of the warring sides hold a secured foothold there.

Pushed by heavy defeats, Kiev and its NATO patrons are looking for large media victories. One of these provocations may be the expected massive attack on the Crimean Bridge on one of the upcoming Russian holidays. In an attempt to weaken Russian air defenses in the peninsula, the Ukrainian/NATO military launched airstrikes on the airfield near Dzhankoi on April 17. On April 28, 5 ATACMS missiles that targeted air defense facilities on the Western Cape Tarkhankut were destroyed.

Despite Kiev’s lies about the defensive nature of the NATO military supplies, the new batches of ATACMS missiles were supplied for the strikes deep in the Russian rear. An attack on the Crimean Bridge is not important from the point of view of military necessity, but in the case of success, it may bring the necessary media attention to temporarily hide Ukrainian losses.

On the other hand, the damage to Russian military facilities in Crimea, including the military airfields and the Black Sea Fleet, may become a heavy blow to Russia. Pinpoint strikes in the Russian rear with advanced Western missiles will not help the Ukrainian military to win; but they could have a long-term effect and may weaken Russia in the case of a larger war.

