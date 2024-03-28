Darren Beattie Proposes that Pres Trump Should Choose JD Vance as 2024 Running Mate.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Would Love to see JDV on the DJT Ticket!!! | Darren Beattie Argues that President Trump Should Choose JD Vance as 2024 Running Mate. “We need the effective anti-establishment guy who reassures Trump’s strengths.”
Darren Beattie joins Jack Posobiec and makes the case for why President Trump should choose Senator J.D. Vance as his 2024 running mate. #Election2024
Real Americas Voice
