Solution: US Education System Repair/Replace

Brief history, executive summary of how and why the educational system in America was targeted and weaponized into Psychological Warfare aka Ideological Subversion aka Active Measures by foreign intelligence agencies and also Americans doing it to Americans. How to replace the education system in America. Answer to: Why does the education system need replacement? Answer to: How did it get so self-defeating? Answer to: How long will it take? and what parents can do in the now-time. It's not so difficult, we have working models! I reference a Yuri Bezmenov interview, and the entire thing can be found here https://www.bitchute.com/video/lxnGvfgUv5ai/ Get a Yuri hoodie! https://www.ebay.com/itm/234283452210

#ProTips #LifeHacks #FoodIsMedicine #GYOF

Get that meat-suit fit for 5D with pineal gland decalcifiers, detoxifiers, anti-oxidants- all natural #superfoods, especially moringa! Get pure powdered moringa, moringa drink mix, and moringa gummies with the moringa link HERE or on my link tree! linktr.ee/mjtank108



Improve your meat-suits’ defenses physically and psychologically with emergency antibiotics #BePrepared with my code PESTCONTROL for a discount on your JaseCASE order. Link directly to that is on linktr.ee/mjtank108.





more: linktr.ee/mjtank108



