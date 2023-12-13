Create New Account
The Russian Flag and the Victory Banner, over the western outskirts of Marinka
Our flags are on the outskirts of Marinka. The battle for Marinka has been going on since 2014. The journey to these outskirts took 9 years. There's still quite a bit left.

We are waiting for official statements from the Russian Defense Ministry in the near future.

