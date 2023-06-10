X22 REPORT Ep. 3090a - The Economic Truth Was Just Revealed, People Understand Now

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 3090a - June 9, 2023

The Economic Truth Was Just Revealed, People Understand Now

The farmers in the US are beginning to fight back against the green new deal, this will spread world wide. Inflation is now hurting small businesses and they want the Biden admin to do something. The people realize that increasing the debt ceiling to not going to help inflation. The petro dollar is dead.



All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

http://x22gold.com

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)



