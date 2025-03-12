Putin in camo, arriving at one of the command centers of the Kursk military group

Putin arriving at one of the command centers of the Kursk military group.

It is very rare to see Putin dress in camo.

President Putin put on a military uniform for the first time in the entire history of the SMO, political analysts note

Before this, the Russian president appeared in camouflage in September 2022 before partial mobilization; he wore a military jacket during the Vostok-2022 command and staff exercises.

In addition, Putin stated that Russia will treat Ukrainian soldiers captured in the Kursk border region as terrorists.

Political analysts emphasize that previously the Russian president was not characterized by such harsh rhetoric regarding the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The materials about the visit were released after 21:00 Moscow time, the most common time for US President Donald Trump to speak.

Video Description: President Putin held a meeting with military personnel at one of the command posts of the Kursk grouping of forces.

The grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region is encircled, isolated, and is being systematically destroyed, General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov reported in a briefing to President Vladimir Putin.

"The Kiev regime aimed to create a so-called strategic bridgehead in the Kursk region to later use as a bargaining chip in possible negotiations with Russia," Gerasimov said, emphasizing that these plans have failed.

The task of defeating the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region and reaching the state border will be accomplished as soon as possible, the head of the Russian General Staff assured. He stated that Ukrainian soldiers are surrendering, with 430 already taken prisoner. Putin declared that they should be "treated as terrorists in accordance with the law."

Gerasimov also reported to President Putin that Russian troops, in some directions, have crossed the state border in the Kursk region and entered the Sumy region of Ukraine.